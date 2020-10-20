OSCE MG shows no necessary will to resolve Karabakh conflict - Turkish Parliament speaker (UPDATE)

Details added - first version posted on 12:13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 20

Trend:

The OSCE Minsk Group hasn't shown the necessary will to resolve the Karabakh conflict, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa said, Trend reports.

Shentop made the speech during a plenary session of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

In order to ensure peace and stability in the region, Armenia must withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

Shentop added that UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands are not fulfilled.

“Armenia resorted to new provocations against Azerbaijan. However, it faced an unexpected situation for it when the heroic Azerbaijani army began to liberate their lands. Some states accused Azerbaijan, which, guided by international law, liberates its territories from occupation. Nobody can take this right away from Azerbaijan. Turkey will be next to Azerbaijan until the end,” the Turkish official said.