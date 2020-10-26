Countries that patronize Armenia should put pressure on Armenia - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

The countries that are so concerned about Armenia, patronize them and create conditions for the Armenians to occupy our lands for about 30 years should put pressure on Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said during an operational meeting held at the Central Command Post of the Ministry of Defense with the participation of the leadership of the Defense Ministry and the commanders of the joint corps located in the frontline zone, Trend reports.

“A ceasefire was declared at the request of Armenia and at the suggestion of major powers twice and Armenia violated the ceasefire both times. The first time, less than a day later, they bombed Ganja. The second time they violated the ceasefire two minutes after it was announced. This being the case, Azerbaijan gave them and will continue to give them a decent rebuff, of course. We will continue to drive the enemy out of our lands, all the way.

We have one condition: the countries that are so concerned about Armenia, patronize them and create conditions for the Armenians to occupy our lands for about 30 years should put pressure on Armenia. The Armenian prime minister must declare that Armenia will withdraw from the occupied territories. We have not heard such statements. On the contrary, he talks of the self-determination of peoples and, in fact, has disrupted the process of negotiations,” the head of state said.