If someone willing to create second Armenian state, let them give away part of their own territory - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

I have always said that there will never be a referendum on the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in interview to Russian Interfax agency, Trend reports.

“Moreover, if we look at the fundamental principles, there is no such word as 'referendum' there. There is a certain wording related to the expression of will, to self-determination there. We have always said that self-determination is an important principle of international law, but it cannot violate the territorial integrity of a country," said the president.

"Secondly, a country's territorial integrity cannot be changed without the consent of this country. And I naturally adhere to this position today: we will not let a second Armenian state be set up on Azerbaijan's territories. If someone is willing to create a second Armenian state, let them give away part of their own territory and let [Armenia] create it there,” the head of state said.