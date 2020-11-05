Azerbaijan liberated large part of its territory which was under occupation for almost thirty years - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

On the battlefield Azerbaijan liberated large part of its territory which was under occupation for almost thirty years, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Spanish EFE news agency, Trend reports.

“Situation on the frontline is showing the dominance of Azerbaijani army, we liberate one village, one city after another. And during this time on the battlefield Azerbaijan liberated large part of its territory which was under occupation for almost thirty years, and successful offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army continues. And this once again shows that we are a strong country, and we are fighting on our own soil. We restore the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. By the way, we implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions, which demanded withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories but were not implemented by Armenia for almost thirty years,” the head of state said.