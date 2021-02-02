Strategy of socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2021-2025 to be prepared

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will prepare and submit a draft "Strategy of socio-economic development for 2021-2025" within nine months to the Azerbaijani president, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

This has been outlined in the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the approval of "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Social and Economic Development".

In accordance with the order, when preparing the "Strategy for Socio-Economic Development for 2021-2025", the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers will ensure the following:

- effective cooperation with leading international organizations and specialized consulting companies;

- involvement of relevant state bodies (institutions), scientific organizations, specialists and civil society institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers was also instructed to inform the Azerbaijani president once a year about the work done to implement the National Priorities and resolve other issues arising from this order.

The relevant state bodies (institutions) will take the necessary measures to fulfill the tasks arising from the national priorities.