Azerbaijani president receives Turkish Grand National Assembly delegation (PHOTO/VIDEO) UPDATE

Details added, first version posted 9 March 2021 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Welcoming the members of delegation, President Ilham Aliyev said: Welcome!

Akif Cagatay Kilic: Good to see you, Mr. President. How are you?

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much. I am glad to see you.

Akif Cagatay Kilic: Thank you very much for receiving us.

President Ilham Aliyev: Your visit is of great importance, of course, because our inter-parliamentary relations are also developing very successfully. We are always together and support each other, both bilaterally and within international organizations. Of course, the support provided by Turkey during the second Karabakh war delighted all the people of Azerbaijan, as you know. And this is natural. Because our two brotherly countries are always next to each other. The political and moral support given to us by my dear brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the first hours inspired us a lot, of course. At the same time, the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Mustafa Sentop, and members of parliament expressed their solidarity and support. In other words, the days of war showed again how much our peoples are attached to each other, how much they love and respect each other. At a recent summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization, my dear brother, the President of Turkey, said very kind words about Azerbaijan and our victory. As you know, a military parade was held in Baku at the end of last year to celebrate this victory.

I should also note that the Turkish media and all public organizations showed great support for Azerbaijan during this war. We appreciate that very much. A new situation has emerged in our region now. A new reality has been created. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been consigned to history. It has been resolved. It is over. We must now look to the future and think about cooperation in our region, especially about the implementation of transport projects. The opening of the Zangazur corridor is one of the most important issues on the agenda now. I am confident that we will achieve this through joint effort. Greetings again. Welcome to Azerbaijan!

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic said:

- Dear Mr. President, first of all, I would like to convey the greetings and respect on behalf of our esteemed President to you. Our Speaker also sends his greetings and respect. Of course, as members of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we are very pleased with your great victory and for this reason we wanted to visit you to demonstrate our unity and solidarity again. Thank you for receiving us.

Mr. President, we are representatives of four political parties in the Turkish Grand National Assembly that support your success, your leadership and, as you say, this turning point in the history of the region – as you know, the Turkish Grand National Assembly has adopted a statement to this effect.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop and asked Akif Cagatay Kilic to convey his greetings to the Turkish President and the Parliament speaker.