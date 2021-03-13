ICRC to enhance its capacity and programs to address challenges of 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

ICRC is taking measures to enhance its capacity and programs to address the needs and challenges emerging from the significant developments of 2021, Ariane Bauer, the Head of the ICRC Delegation in Baku told Trend.

Bauer noted that throughout 2020, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) continued to deliver an effective humanitarian response to people affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“During the year, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic from March onwards, as well as the autumn hostilities meant the ICRC had to adapt and expand planned operations significantly,” she said.

She added that the ICRC has a close ongoing dialogue with government authorities and was able to offer support where and when relevant, in particular related to the escalation of hostilities and resulting humanitarian consequences.

“Strong cooperation is in place with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to assess the needs, extend relevant support and strengthen capacity, in coordination with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC),” she noted.

She added that while ensuring business and operational continuity as much as possible, the ICRC is now continuing to enhance its capacity and programs to address the needs and challenges emerging from the significant developments of 2021

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh