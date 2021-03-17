Notice what city is like now, what enemy done to Shusha - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

Notice what the city is like now, what the enemy has done to Shusha, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said visiting the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

"We last came here in January. We returned the busts of Natavan, Uzeyir Hajibayli, and Bulbul to Shusha. It is a great pleasure to come to Shusha again today. On the left, there are snowy and foggy mountains of Shusha,” the head of state said.

“Restoration of Vagif's mausoleum will begin soon. The former appearance of the mausoleum will be restored. Restoration work will begin today,” President Aliyev said.

“Relevant instructions have already been given to restore the mosques. Preliminary studies have begun and the project will be presented in the near future. Shusha is beautiful in every season,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“We will also restore the springs. For 30 years, Armenians dried up all our springs. Notice what the city is like now, what the enemy has done to Shusha," the head of state said.