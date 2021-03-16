Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Shusha city in Karabakh

Politics 16 March 2021 20:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Shusha city in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Shusha city on March 16.

A detailed report on the trip will be made on March 17.

Will be updated
