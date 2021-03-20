Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visit military hospital on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20
Trend:
On March 20, on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
First, the leadership of the ministry laid flowers at the monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.
The leadership of the ministry has met with veterans of the Patriotic War and other servicemen undergoing treatment at the hospital inquired about their health and the rehabilitation process, as well as wished them a speedy recovery and return to their duty stations.
Latest
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
Rise in COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan to inevitably lead to tightening of restrictions - President's aide