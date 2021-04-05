Takhtakorpu water reservoir - important infrastructure facility to provide Baku with drinking water, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

Trend:

The Takhtakorpu water reservoir, built on my initiative, is also an important infrastructure facility to provide Baku with drinking water, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Zaur Mikayilov due to his appointment as Chairman of Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management Open Joint Stock Company, Trend reports.

“The construction of the Takhtakorpu-Jeyranbatan water canal created conditions for maintaining the required water level in the Jeyranbatan reservoir. If we take into account the drought of the last two years, it is clear that if the Takhtakorpu reservoir and the water canal had not been built in good time, there would have been a very serious water problem in Baku. The Shamkirchay reservoir was built after the Takhtakorpu one. Thus, tens of thousands of hectares of previously unirrigated land in both the northern and western regions of the country started to be irrigated. This is already manifested in the increase in agricultural production and productivity,” the head of state said.