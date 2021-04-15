Karabakh will generate lot of GDP in non-energy sector of our economy, also transportation - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 15

Trend:

Karabakh will generate a lot of GDP in non-energy sector of our economy, also transportation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the “New Vision for South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation” international conference held at ADA University, Trend reports.

“Three airports are already in the process, in one airport works have already started. Railroad connections. Zangilan can become an important transportation and logistical hub taking into account its location and close proximity to the neighbors,” the head of state said.

“On the World Bank Doing Business report we are number 28. So, business climate is improving and we have very educated people and young generation which now is generating ideas and its hope for the future. As I said during the war, the biggest burden of war was on the shoulders of those who were children when I came to power. So, we managed to help young generation to develop. Taking into account, energy resources and completion of all major oil and gas pipelines that will feed our economy with additional sources of supply. We do not depend on foreign aid, our foreign debt is something around 18 percent of GDP, and I put a target to reduce it to 10 percent of GDP which will be then one of the best results in the world. We have very low rate of poverty around 5 percent, when I came to this position it was 49 percent. So, we actually feel that we will be able to implement all our plans, which is with a strategic vision,” the head of state said.