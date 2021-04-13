Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressing conference at ADA University - LIVE (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is addressing a conference entitled ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ at ADA University on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.
The speech is being aired via the official Facebook page of President Ilham Aliyev (https://www.facebook.com/PresidentIlhamAliyev) and via the YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/presidentaz).
Destructions on the territories that we have liberated are beyond our worst expectations – President Ilham Aliyev