Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressing conference at ADA University - LIVE (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is addressing a conference entitled ‘A New Look at the South Caucasus: Post-Conflict Development and Cooperation’ at ADA University on April 13, 2021, Trend reports.

The speech is being aired via the official Facebook page of President Ilham Aliyev (https://www.facebook.com/PresidentIlhamAliyev) and via the YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/presidentaz).