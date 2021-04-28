During 44-day war, we never took step back - President Aliyev

Politics 28 April 2021 01:31 (UTC+04:00)
During 44-day war, we never took step back - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

During the 44-day war, we never took a step back, President Ilham Aliyev Said during the meeting with servicemen of the State Border Service after viewing conditions created at the military unit in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“The nearby Khudafarin Bridge is a symbol of Azerbaijani-Iranian friendship. The Khudafarin Bridge was liberated from the enemy on Independence Day – on 18 October last year. Border guards have played a special role in liberating this territory from the enemy. Our liberation struggle began in this direction, and after 44 days of the patriotic war, it resulted in the victory of our Army, of the Armed Forces. There were fierce battles in this area, fierce battles were fought for every village. We had martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Their dear memory will live in our hearts forever. Despite the losses, we were moving forward every day. During the 44-day war, we never took a step back. Every single day for 44 days was a day of victory for us. Despite all the efforts of Armenia for 44 days, they were not able to conduct a single successful operation. They planned a counter-offensive in this direction and began to carry it out. But it was the beginning of their end because that counter-offensive operation was completely crushed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the enemy suffered heavy losses and dozens of its enemy equipment were destroyed. We opened the way to liberation by crossing many lines of defense in this direction – from the Fuzuli-Jabrayil direction,” the head of state said.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Aliyev warns revengeful forces in Armenia: If similar attempt is made again, enemy will be destroyed on spot Politics 01:44
Azerbaijani-Iranian border is border of friendship - President Aliyev Politics 01:40
We now restored billboard that was once erected at entrance to Jabrayil district - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 01:36
During 44-day war, we never took step back - President Aliyev Politics 01:31
Tesla stock tumbles despite record profits, Bitcoin boost World 01:11
Vital medical supplies reach India as COVID deaths near 200,000 Other News 00:25
Uzbekneftegaz taking measures to extract natural gas at Tumaris field Oil&Gas 27 April 23:59
OPEC+ monitoring committee forecasts oil demand growth acceleration in H2 2021 Oil&Gas 27 April 23:44
Georgian PM talks Pfizer Supervisory Board Chairman, CEO about additional million doses delivery Georgia 27 April 22:46
Kazakhstan ranks 52nd in vaccination efforts Kazakhstan 27 April 22:13
JCPOA Joint Commission decides to speed up talks Nuclear Program 27 April 21:54
Russia fines Apple over 12 mln USD for monopoly World 27 April 21:44
Azerbaijan represented in individual stand at int'l exhibition in China (PHOTO) Economy 27 April 20:30
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss unblocking transport communications in region Politics 27 April 20:26
Azerbaijan holds meeting of EU-Azerbaijan subcommittee Politics 27 April 20:14
Turkish Grand National Assembly reacts to US president’s latest statement Turkey 27 April 20:13
Assets of Baku branch of National Bank of Pakistan decrease in 1Q2021 Finance 27 April 19:14
Uzbekistan’s most active banks in 1Q2021 revealed Finance 27 April 18:43
Azerbaijan, Russia taking integrated measures to expand trading co-op - deputy minister (PHOTO) Business 27 April 18:02
Georgia takes on internal debt following 5-year securities sale Finance 27 April 18:02
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on April 28 Oil&Gas 27 April 17:56
Construction of four wind power plants planned in Georgia Oil&Gas 27 April 17:52
Lexus Tbilisi unable to meet demand for cars on local market Business 27 April 17:51
Kazakhstan, Russia discuss development of online transport registration technologies Transport 27 April 17:35
Iran continues to support projects in mining industry Business 27 April 17:34
Azerbaijan actively importing biodegradable packaging from Turkey Business 27 April 17:33
New apartments to be built in Iran's Bandar Abbas County Construction 27 April 17:30
Georgian government to allocate funds for creation of four new enterprises Business 27 April 17:26
Georgian Airways starts freight transportation to Chinese city Transport 27 April 17:23
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum oils export to Austria Oil&Gas 27 April 17:20
Kazakhstan-based Nostrum unveils average oil volumes for 2020 Oil&Gas 27 April 17:17
Kazakhstan's Nostrum talks internal review of its reserves in 2020 Oil&Gas 27 April 17:17
PCR tests transferred to Turkmenistan as part of WHO-EU project Turkmenistan 27 April 17:17
USAID focused on helping Central Asia region liberalize power sector Business 27 April 17:14
Azerbaijan shares footage from Umudlu village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Politics 27 April 17:12
Uzbekistan receives another batch of Uzbek-Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 27 April 17:11
Azerbaijan re-elects Central Election Commission chairman Politics 27 April 17:10
Mtatsminda district of Georgia's Tbilisi leads with highest real-estate prices Business 27 April 17:05
UzAuto Motors reveals initial interest rate on bonds Finance 27 April 16:57
Data on Azerbaijan's 1Q2021 oil exports to Turkey disclosed Oil&Gas 27 April 16:55
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 27 Society 27 April 16:55
Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising in Iran Finance 27 April 16:53
Prices for apartments in Iran’s Tehran city falling Finance 27 April 16:52
Israel shares 1Q2021 data on car imports from Turkey Turkey 27 April 16:49
Azerbaijan confirms 1,307 more COVID-19 cases, 2,383 recoveries Society 27 April 16:40
Azerbaijan expanding international road transport capabilities Transport 27 April 16:32
Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia talk further intensification of bilateral relations Uzbekistan 27 April 16:32
Uzbekistan eyes increasing supplies of fresh and dried fruit and vegetable products to Malaysia Uzbekistan 27 April 16:27
Polymetal International to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions Business 27 April 16:24
Apple Pay launches in Israel next week Israel 27 April 16:23
Kazakhstan may set new maximum wholesale prices for commercial gas Oil&Gas 27 April 16:22
Shahid Rajaei port development increases Iran's export Business 27 April 16:11
Huawei-Azerbaijan's CEO announces introduction of several smart systems in Karabakh Politics 27 April 16:10
New U.S. COVID cases fall sharply last week, deaths lowest since October US 27 April 16:07
Pakistan to organize Pakistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum Politics 27 April 16:06
Finland to end state of emergency as COVID-19 cases drop Europe 27 April 16:05
Georgian industrial sector takes largest share of loan portfolio Finance 27 April 16:05
Liabilities of Azerbaijani banks slightly increase for year Finance 27 April 16:03
OPEC+ to meet Tuesday amid concern about rising virus cases Oil&Gas 27 April 15:59
Runway of Fuzuli airport to be commissioned in 2021 – Azerbaijani president Politics 27 April 15:55
Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation of mosque in Zangilan district (PHOTO) Politics 27 April 15:52
Uzbekistan receives doses of second component of Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine Uzbekistan 27 April 15:51
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 27 April 15:51
Kazakhstan-China trade turnover decreases y-o-y Business 27 April 15:51
Georgian wine exports continue growing Business 27 April 15:51
Azerbaijani president lays foundation of Zangilan-Horadiz highway Politics 27 April 15:47
Russia becomes only supplier of cars from EAEU to Turkmenistan Business 27 April 15:38
Fitch Ratings shares Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation's Issuer Default Rating Oil&Gas 27 April 15:38
Gazelli Art House presents Graphic Storytelling exhibition (PHOTO) Society 27 April 15:30
Azerbaijani president, first lady laid foundation of int’l airport in Zangilan district Politics 27 April 15:28
Israel to build buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district Economy 27 April 15:21
Export of vinyl chloride polymers from EAEU to Turkmenistan increased Business 27 April 15:21
Azerbaijan actively cooperating with Turkey in satellite communications ICT 27 April 15:21
Demand of Azerbaijani banks for foreign currency up Finance 27 April 15:21
Azerbaijani minister informs President Aliyev about Smart Village project in Zangilan Politics 27 April 15:11
Azerbaijani president meets with residents of Zangilan district (PHOTO) Politics 27 April 15:10
Azerbaijani banks, institutions begin using artificial intelligence in their work - Ministry ICT 27 April 14:42
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of military unit in Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Politics 27 April 14:40
Volume of total assets of Azerbaijani banks increases Finance 27 April 14:40
Net profit of Azerbaijan's Ideal Kredit NBCO doubles Finance 27 April 14:40
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for transportation services Tenders 27 April 14:26
Austria reveals latest trade turnover data with Turkmenistan Business 27 April 14:25
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for methanol transportation Tenders 27 April 14:21
Work underway to launch industrial enterprises in Iran’s Qom Province Business 27 April 14:20
Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan Society 27 April 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for April 27 Society 27 April 14:11
Distorting history spurs Armenian extremists - Turkey's Presidential Administration Politics 27 April 14:10
Exports via customs of Iran's Kerman Province grow Business 27 April 14:09
Germany continues financing important projects in Georgian energy sector Business 27 April 14:08
Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil exported to Tunis over 1Q2021 Oil&Gas 27 April 14:07
Azerbaijan reveals 1Q2021 data oil exports to Australia Oil&Gas 27 April 13:51
Azerbaijan calls on CE commissioner to be impartial - Foreign Ministry Politics 27 April 13:45
Activities of enterprises in Iran's Fars Province restored Business 27 April 13:44
Azerbaijan reaches agreement with Turkey, Russia on passenger traffic Transport 27 April 13:40
Joe Biden - hostage of Armenian diaspora in US, says Turkish party leader Turkey 27 April 13:34
Azerbaijan's Azermash OJSC unveils total number of manufactured vehicles Business 27 April 13:33
Turkey, Azerbaijan to cooperate in field of industry & technology Economy 27 April 13:33
Uzbekistan, Austria to discuss cooperation in innovation and technology transfer ICT 27 April 13:20
Uzbekistan eyes establishing industrial co-op with Latvian locomotive repair plant Uzbekistan 27 April 13:19
Subsidiary of MAERSK to invest in expansion project for Georgia's Poti port Transport 27 April 13:17
All news