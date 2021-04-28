During 44-day war, we never took step back - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

During the 44-day war, we never took a step back, President Ilham Aliyev Said during the meeting with servicemen of the State Border Service after viewing conditions created at the military unit in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

“The nearby Khudafarin Bridge is a symbol of Azerbaijani-Iranian friendship. The Khudafarin Bridge was liberated from the enemy on Independence Day – on 18 October last year. Border guards have played a special role in liberating this territory from the enemy. Our liberation struggle began in this direction, and after 44 days of the patriotic war, it resulted in the victory of our Army, of the Armed Forces. There were fierce battles in this area, fierce battles were fought for every village. We had martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. Their dear memory will live in our hearts forever. Despite the losses, we were moving forward every day. During the 44-day war, we never took a step back. Every single day for 44 days was a day of victory for us. Despite all the efforts of Armenia for 44 days, they were not able to conduct a single successful operation. They planned a counter-offensive in this direction and began to carry it out. But it was the beginning of their end because that counter-offensive operation was completely crushed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the enemy suffered heavy losses and dozens of its enemy equipment were destroyed. We opened the way to liberation by crossing many lines of defense in this direction – from the Fuzuli-Jabrayil direction,” the head of state said.