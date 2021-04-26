Azerbaijani president, first lady visit Jabrayil, Zangilan districts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.26
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on April 26, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
A detailed report on the trip will be presented on April 27.
