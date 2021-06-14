Pakistani Air Force delegation to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14
Trend:
A Pakistani Air Force delegation headed by Air Vice, Marshal Tariq Zia will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 15, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
During the visit, the development of relations between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Pakistan will be discussed.
Also, presentations on various spheres of cooperation are also envisaged at the meeting.
Latest
Serbia foresees new opportunities for co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sphere – deputy PM (Exclusive)
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (Exclusive)