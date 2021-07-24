If Azerbaijan gets offered funds as grant, as Armenia, we won't reject it - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a transparent country, and its financial resources are also known, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

"True, we are a country that supports itself, but if we are given funds as a grant, as is the case with Armenia, we will never reject it," he noted.

“The second thesis is that a part of the provided 2.6 billion euros is a loan and a part is a grant. This sounds as if Azerbaijan does not take loans. We don’t take loans, but if there are favorable conditions, why not take? We will take them. Besides, Armenia is given a grant, a gift, but we are not. But we need it more. Therefore, these issues should always be on the agenda," he said.

"Of course, in the course of regular contacts with the European Union, we will always discuss this issue, we will see what grant is provided to Armenia and insist that at least the same should be provided to us. If they don't do that, then they should tell us why. Let them say that they have a pro-Armenian position, let them say that quite frankly – I am in favor of a candid conversation. In all our meetings, including those with Mr. Michel, we talked very sincerely and openly, because we talk in order to resolve issues and to study each other's position. We shouldn't hide behind diplomatic words. Therefore, we do hope that this issue will be clarified. We should be offered as much as Armenia and on the same conditions. Whether we accept this proposal or not is another matter,” the head of state said.