Azerbaijani president views activity of Chovdar integrated regional processing area of AzerGold in Dashkasan district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
As part of his visit to Dashkasan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the activities of Chovdar Integrated Regional Processing Area owned by AzerGold CJSC.
The head of state was informed of the work done at Chovdar gold mine.
President Ilham Aliyev watched the first blasting process of rocks at Marah gold mine.
