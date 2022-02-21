Azerbaijan's positions in Khojavand undergo fire from armed Armenian groups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani army's positions underwent fire from armed Armenian groups in the direction of Shushakand village of Khojaly district on February 20 at 20:50 (GMT+4) as well as in the direction of Taghavard village of Khojavand district on February 21 at 01:15 (GMT+4) of Azerbaijan’s territory, in which the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The opposing side was suppressed as a result of the retaliatory actions undertaken by the Azerbaijani army,” the ministry said.