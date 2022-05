BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the aerospace and technology festival "TECHNOFEST Azerbaijan" held for the first time in Baku, Trend reports.

Heads of state spoke at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and prominent scientist Aziz Sanjar, First Ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan took a commemorative photo.