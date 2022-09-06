Positions of Azerbaijani army again shelled by Armenian troops - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Units of the Armenian armed forces have been intensively shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in recent days, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, on the evening of September 5 the units of Armenian Armed Forces located in Yukhari Shorja and Azizli settlements of Basarkechar region of the state border intensively shelled the positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yellija and Zivel settlements of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.