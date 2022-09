BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan remains the leading military power in the South Caucasus, Trend reports via the Global Firepower ranking.

For the second year in a row, Azerbaijan has been ranking 63rd among 142 countries in the military strength ranking. Meanwhile, Georgia took 88th place, while Armenia came 98th in terms of fighting capability.

The finalized ranking utilizes categories ranging from military might and financials to logistical capability and geography.