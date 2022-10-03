President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Trend reports.

'Dear Mr. President,

I cordially congratulate you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s National Holiday – the German Unity Day.

We attach a special importance to the comprehensive development of Azerbaijani-German relations. Germany is the important partner and the friendly country for us. It is gratifying to see the dynamic development of our interstate ties, and the expansion of our collaboration in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields in the course of last decades since the establishment of our diplomatic relations.

Currently, there are ample opportunities for further development of our mutually beneficial partnership. I believe that the active cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Germany both in bilateral format and in the framework of the European Union will continue to serve the welfare of our peoples and countries.

On this festive day, I wish you sound health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Germany," the letter said.