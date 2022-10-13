Azerbaijan sees positive developments in all directions with Russia – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. We are seeing a positive momentum in all areas, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Astana, Trend reports.

"Our relations are developing so dynamically that there is always a need, as you said, to synchronize watches on many issues. We are very pleased with the way relations between our countries are developing. I think they have reached the highest level, the level of allied cooperation, and we are making very active progress on many issues. You have noted, and I would like to confirm, that there is an increase in trade and economic ties. The projects we have now outlined and agreed upon at previous meetings will allow us the opportunity to further increase trade. However, there are also issues related to transport, energy and cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. We are seeing a positive momentum in all areas. Of course, at every meeting we do not bypass issues of our region, issues of security and the achievement of peace in the region. We will also talk about this today. We are committed to long-term peace. For our part, we believe that we have proposed sufficiently constructive theses for peace to be finally achieved," the head of state said.