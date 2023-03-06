Azerbaijan committed to promote peace process with Armenia – deputy FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov paid a working visit to India to partake in the Raisina Dialogue conference on March 3-5, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the visit, Mammadov delivered a speech at the conference, was interviewed by Gautam Chikermane, the vice president at the Observer Research Foundation, which is the major organizer of the forum, held bilateral meetings with the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi and Secretary (West) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma.

While speaking at the forum, the official noted that this is Azerbaijan's first participation in the event, which has been held since 2016 in New Delhi and committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. He emphasized that multilateral cooperation is way more important in the fight against global challenges during the transformation period of international relations.

Meanwhile, Mammadov pointed out that Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the international community, is committed to the global development agenda, making a consistent contribution to the establishment of international peace and security.

The deputy minister updated the forum participants on the new dynamics that have developed in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, and the current regional situation, as well as noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out major reconstruction activities on its liberated lands. He stressed that, despite the obstacles posed by Armenia, Azerbaijan is determined to promote the peace process.

During Mammadov's bilateral meetings with Minister Lekhi and Secretary Verma, the officials exchanged opinions on relevant topics of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and India, as well as on the regional situation. The Azerbaijani official told the Indian side about the current regional situation and Azerbaijan's constructive efforts.