Armenia's hatred against Azerbaijan keeps building up - Ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Today, incitement of hatred against Azerbaijanis by Armenia is growing in social networks and digital media, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

She spoke at the presentation of the report "Hate Crimes and Incitement of Hate Against Azerbaijanis".

"It should be underlined, in particular, that incitement of hatred against Azerbaijanis is strongly expressed in Armenia by various segments of society, as well as Armenians living in various parts of the world. During and after the Second Karabakh War, such occurrences grew more common. In social media and the press, humiliating and degrading terms openly propagating hatred toward our country and Azerbaijanis were utilized," she said.

Aliyeva noted that statements threatening Azerbaijanis and aggressive and humiliating expressions towards them are constantly made on social networks and on the Internet. Incitement of hatred on ethnic grounds is another manifestation of the policy of intolerance pursued by Armenia against Azerbaijan for many years.

The presentation of the report on "Hate Crimes and Incitement to Hate Against Azerbaijanis" is taking place in Baku.