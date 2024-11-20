Azerbaijan, Pakistan parley military collaboration

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The successful continuation of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been discussed during the working visit of the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev to Pakistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, Valiyev met with the Chairman of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Board, Air Vice Marshal Hakim Raza.

At the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful continuation of bilateral military cooperation, such as cooperation in other areas, and wide opportunities for further development, as well as discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.

