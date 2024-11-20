Azerbaijani, Iranian officials kicking around their interstate relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The current interstate relations have been discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Crafts of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri, Trend reports the statement from the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting emphasized the high organization level of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

“It was brought to attention that one of the priorities identified by Azerbaijan during its presidency of COP is climate action in the tourism sector.

During the conversation, the current state of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation between the parties were discussed," added the statement.

