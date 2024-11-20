Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva visit inclusive exhibition presented at COP29 (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited an exhibition presented by the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity at the Art Pavilion in the Green Zone of COP29, Trend reports.

Sahil Babayev, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population, provided information on the center’s initiatives aimed at developing the creative potential of socially vulnerable groups.

The exhibition features over 50 handicrafts created by beneficiaries and their trainers from the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity and the “DOST House” branch under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population. Among the handicrafts were art pieces dedicated to the green world, environmental protection, and the preservation of nature.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also attended a concert program performed by beneficiaries of the center, consisting of individuals with disabilities. The program included works by Azerbaijani and international composers, performed by Muslum Muslumzade, Sabina Asgarova, Khalig Sharifov, Samad Novruzov, Nurlan Ahmadov, and Farid Abdullayev.

The exhibition and concert program were met with great enthusiasm.

Afterward, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva met with the beneficiaries of DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity, conversed with them, and posed for photographs together.