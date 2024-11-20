Germany hosts boxing tournament dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. An international boxing tournament on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Victory Day was held in Schkopau, Germany, Trend reports via the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

According to the committee, the tournament was jointly organized by the Odlar Yurdu boxing club, based in Magdeburg, and the sports organization Der MSV BUNA from Schkopau.

The gathering united a vibrant tapestry of approximately 100 budding champions, each a flickering flame of potential and promise.

The competition victors were boxers Timur Batchayev, Lukas Kirchner, and Faisale Lebenda, who represented Azerbaijan.

Professional boxing world champion and chairman of the Odlar Yurdu club, Azad Azizov, praised the great heritage of holding sporting events in celebration of Victory Day.

He expressed gratitude to the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany for their support.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel