Azerbaijan awards group of people for merits in highways construction, operation - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding a group of people who distinguished themselves in the field of construction and operation of highways, Trend reports.

In accordance with paragraph 23 of article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the decree tasked to award the following persons who have distinguished themselves by their labor merits in the field of construction and operation of highways with:

"Emek" Order of III degree:

Azadali Azadaliyev

Mubariz Akbarov

Avaz Gojayev

Ahmad Mirzabayov

Shahin Suleymanov

Taraggi Medal

Elshan Babayev

Araz Bandaliyev

Elman Javadi

Fazil Abilov

Elkhan Aliyev

Tahir Azizov

Sadig Iskandarov

Hasan Gasimov

Bahruz Lalayev

Tural Mehdiyev

Eldar Mirjavadov

Ustubat Niftaliyev

Sabir Rafiyev

Elnara Samadzadeh

Rubaba Suleymanova

Farid Yusubov