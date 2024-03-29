EU-Armenia-US conference likely to spur Armenian provocations - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The EU-Armenia-US conference scheduled for April 5 this year could push Armenia to engage in further provocations, said Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov during receiving Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Pavel Knyazev, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The meeting focused on issues related to Azerbaijan and Russia's bilateral and multilateral cooperation agendas, as well as the present regional situation.



Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the favorable impact of the two nations' existing connections on expanding collaboration on regional and international levels. The discussions covered the prospects for collaboration on several international platforms. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister addressed the Russian ambassador on Azerbaijan's negotiation process during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year, as well as the preparatory preparations done.

Speaking about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period and Azerbaijan's constructive efforts, Bayramov noted that a number of steps creating new challenges to the advancement of the peace process, including attempts by extra-regional states to project their unilateral agenda on the region, hinder the process.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan's view on the EU-Armenia-US joint conference, scheduled for April 5 of this year, was explicitly expressed, including fear that such measures would incite Armenia, where revanchist sentiments dominate, into new provocations.

Furthermore, despite the current difficulties and challenges, our country is committed to safeguarding regional peace and security.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed other subjects of mutual interest.

