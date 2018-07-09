Azerbaijan granting work visas to foreigners, stateless persons online

9 July 2018 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Foreigners and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan can obtain a work visa online in the ASAN Viza system starting from July 6, Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service said in a message July 9.

Foreigners and stateless persons willing to engage in paid work in Azerbaijan are advised to enter the country with a work visa.

The procedures for obtaining the visa are carried out at https://eviza.gov.az/en/

