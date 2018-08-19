Azerbaijani gymnast: I dedicate victory to my coach

19 August 2018 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Azada Atakishiyeva, a gymnast representing Azerbaijan’s Ojag Sport club, wants to dedicate victory at the GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics to her coach.

Atakishiyeva ranked first among seven-year-old gymnasts in freehand exercise, in exercise with a hoop and all-around competitions.

"For the first time I perform in the National Gymnastics Arena,” she told Trend. “I liked it very much. My relatives came to support me. When I know that they are near, it is easier for me to perform, although I did not worry.”

“I am very glad that I have won three gold medals in the tournament,” the gymnast said. "I am very pleased with my performance. I will train hard and try to always take the first place."

GymBala International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics has kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Within the two-day event, gymnasts included into 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007, 2003-2005 age categories are competing in the individual program, while gymnasts born in 2011-2013, 2008-2010, 2006-2007 and 2003-2005 are testing their strengths within teams in group exercises.

At the competitions, where along with the experienced gymnasts, young gymnasts also take part in, participants compete for the medals both in the All-Around and Apparatus Finals.

Together with the representatives of Azerbaijan, gymnasts from Kazakhstan, Hungary, Ukraine and Egypt are also expected to participate in the summer’s last gymnastics event.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan’s gymnast pleased with grabbing medals at GymBala Int’l Tournament
Society 14:14
Second day of Int’l rhythmic gymnastics tournament GymBala kicks off in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 11:46
Tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan to be presented in Asia
Tourism 08:00
Azerbaijan intends to expand geography of exports to Persian Gulf (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
Visa facilitation increasing tourist flow from UAE to Azerbaijan
Tourism 18 August 16:00
Global law firm okays loan agreement on TANAP
Oil&Gas 18 August 15:52
Latest
Transit flights through Iran’s air zone continue to fall
Business 14:52
Wind power plant construction underway in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 14:42
Azerbaijan’s gymnast pleased with grabbing medals at GymBala Int’l Tournament
Society 14:14
Latest on Iran’s sanction-hit auto sector
Business 14:05
Iran’s steel output increases amid sharp fall of imports
Business 13:57
Iran Easing Entry Rules: Tourists Will Skip Passport Border Stamps
Politics 13:41
Kyrgyzstan’s president due in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:16
Iran’s FM: Europe must do more to save JCPOA
Nuclear Program 13:02
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan reaffirm intention to bring mutual trade turnover to $1B
Kyrgyzstan 12:46