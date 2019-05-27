Azerbaijani gymnasts won six medals in Budapest

27 May 2019 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

Young gymnasts of the Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team performed in an international competition in Budapest, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation May 27.

Having successfully represented Azerbaijan in the tournament in various age categories, the team representatives won six medals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Rustam Ahmad won most of the medals. He won a silver medal in the horizontal bar exercises (12.650 points), bronze medals in the exercises with rings (12.400) and in the floor exercises (12.300). The young gymnast won a gold medal in the all-around event (73.400).

Another representative of the Azerbaijani national team, Mansum Safarov, successfully performed on a pommel horse and won a bronze medal with the result of 11.350 points.

Samad Mammadli is another Azerbaijani gymnast who received a medal in the competitions. Having received 12.650 points for the exercises on the horizontal bar, Samad won a bronze medal.

