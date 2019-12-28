New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)

28 December 2019 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Defense Ministry attended the opening of a new four-story cadet dormitory commissioned at the Azerbaijan Military Academy (AMA) named after Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

First, the leadership of the Defense Ministry laid flowers at the monument to the national leader Heydar Aliyev on the territory of the academy and honored his memory.

Then the defense minister and the ministry leadership opened the new cadet dormitory accommodation.

The defense minister was informed that the new four-story building that meets modern requirements, has a warehouse, an armory, an office, amenity rooms and other premises. All rooms are furnished and equipped with communication lines. Landscaping and gardening work was also carried out on the territory.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
  • New cadet dormitory commissioned at Azerbaijan Military Academy (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Related news
Intensive training of cadets of Azerbaijan Military Academy underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Society 20 December 19:35
Number of trees planted by Azerbaijani army to exceed 200,000
Society 16 December 18:06
Defense ministry clarifies issue of joint military exercises among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Qatar
Politics 9 December 19:46
Defense Ministry: Killing of Azerbaijani soldier - another lie
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 November 14:10
NATO supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty (PHOTO)
Politics 26 November 18:50
Turkish Naval Forces delegation visits Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 20:01
Latest
Israel Canada paying NIS 24m to lease Eilat's Soleil hotel
Israel 12:03
Turkmengas state concern extends tender to repair power turbine
Tenders 11:58
Georgian bank signs new loan agreements with EBRD
Finance 11:24
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 11:22
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent airport buys new buses
Transport 11:19
Interstate Aviation Committee's expert to arrive at Bek Air’s crash site in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:10
Russian Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan
Business 11:01
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 27
Oil&Gas 10:56
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28
Finance 10:55