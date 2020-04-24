Azerbaijan may face second wave of COVID-19 if quarantine fully lifted – TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The second outbreak of the coronavirus may occur after the complete abolition of the quarantine regime in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said.

Bayramli made the remark in Baku at the briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 24, Trend reports.

The chairman added that there is no shortage of medicines and lung ventilators for treating patients infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan, the chairman said.

Bayramli stressed that by launching the production of medical masks, the deficit of these products was eliminated in Azerbaijan.

“The mass spread of infection was prevented thanks to the special quarantine regime,” the chairman said. “The borders were temporarily closed to prevent the penetration of virus from abroad.”

"Although many countries have introduced a number of strict quarantine restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, we have also developed a plan for their mitigation and gradual abolition,” Bayramli said. “The special quarantine regime has been extended until May 4 in Azerbaijan.”

“However, in accordance with today's decision, quarantine conditions will be alleviated from April 27,” the chairman said. "It is impossible to have a quarantine period for a long time due to the socio-economic factors. Quarantine measures should be gradually lifted under appropriate control."

“If the indicators grow in a negative direction, then the quarantine regime may be strengthened again,” Bayramli added.

"The cases of infection may be observed till the problem with the vaccine is solved,” Bayramli added. “It is extremely important to control the pace and scale of the spread of infection."