TABIB: Azerbaijan embarks on treatment of coronavirus-infected people with immune plasma

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has embarked on treatment of coronavirus infected people with immune plasma, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet’s Cabinet on May 9, Trend reports.

He noted that immune plasma have been taken from treated people, and transferred to two severe resuscitation patients.

The results will further be announced.

Bayramli said that despite the sufficient bed capacity in the country, the new modular-type hospital complex, which was recently opened, has increased it even more.