Issue related to allowing trips to Azerbaijani districts under discussion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Taking into account the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan, the issue of allowing making trips to the districts is being discussed, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

“The number of infected people in Baku may increase,” assistant to the president added. "At present, the permission for travelling to the districts may lead to the spread of the virus in the districts. Taking this into account, the issue of allowing travelling to the districts, taking into account the epidemiological situation, will be considered."