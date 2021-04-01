China discloses volume of COVID-19 vaccines to be supplied to Azerbaijan free of charge
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
China will supply 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan free of charge, Trend reports on April 1 referring to the Chinese ambassador to Azerbaijan, Guo Min.
The ambassador stressed that the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine will help Azerbaijan to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another batch of COVID-19 vaccine from China was delivered to Azerbaijan on April 1.
The cargo plane with 500,000 doses landed at the Baku airport at 13:00 (GMT+4).
