Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD paid tribute to memory of compatriots, who died in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
On the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War on May 9, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and leadership of the Ministry have visited the monument to twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Major General Hazi Aslanov, Trend reports citing Defence Ministry.
The leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid flowers at the monument and honored the blessed memory of the brave sons of our people who did unprecedented heroism during the Second World War.
