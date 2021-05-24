Turkey, Azerbaijan are close allies on global scale - Media Development Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Turkey and Azerbaijan are close allies on a global scale, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said.

Ismayilov made the remark at the presentation of the TURKIC.World first digital project, developed by Trend News Agency and Albayrak Media Group, Trend reports on May 24.

“Azerbaijan and Turkey have a common position on all issues,” CEO of the Media Development Agency added. "Today there are no countries in the world as close to each other as we are because we have a common history, common roots."

“During the 44-day second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, no country rendered Azerbaijan such support as Turkey did,” Ismayilov said. “Media representatives, journalists from the fraternal country, preparing reports from the war zone, conveyed our voice of truth to the whole world.”

“This solidarity inspired us even more, gave us additional strength,” CEO of the Media Development Agency said. “Our goal is deeper and more comprehensive development of our relations in the field of media, as well as in the military, political, economic, cultural, educational and trade spheres. The main thing is that we will take all the steps together.”

“In accordance with the decisions of the leaders of our countries, a delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev paid a visit to Istanbul in September 2020 to develop a media platform together with the media of the fraternal country,” CEO of the Media Development Agency said.

“The decision about the creation of a media platform was made during the visit,” Ismayilov said. “Just a few months later, a bill was approved on the adoption of a memorandum on strategic cooperation in the field of media between Azerbaijan and Turkey."