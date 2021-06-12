Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Some 40,844 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 12, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 35,471 citizens, and the second one to 5,373 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,742,867 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,783,506 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 959,361 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.