Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Some 39,986 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,430 citizens, and the second one to 22,556 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 4,323,487 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,566,320 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,757,167 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.