Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
Some 39,986 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 17,430 citizens, and the second one to 22,556 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 4,323,487 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,566,320 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,757,167 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Joint project with Trend News Agency - grandiose event in history of Azerbaijani journalism – Russia's TASS
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Azerbaijani websites read not only within country, but also abroad - TASS First deputy director (VIDEO)
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
Launch of Eastweststream.com - very important for objective coverage, says Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador