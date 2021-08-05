Azerbaijan confirms 1,196 more COVID-19 cases, 219 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 219 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 348,074 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,913 of them have recovered, and 5,043 people have died. Currently, 8,118 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,046 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,083,746 tests have been conducted so far.