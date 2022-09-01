Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. A total of 1,290 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 235 citizens, the second dose to 184 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 734 citizens. As many as 137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,861,686 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,137 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,269 people – the second dose, 3,364,943 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,337 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.