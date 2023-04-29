Winners of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix sprint race awarded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The winners of the Formula 1 sprint race held as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 have been awarded, Trend reports.

The awards were presented by Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Olympic champion Elnur Mammadli.

The winner of the race was Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in second and Red Bull's Max Verstappen came in third.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off April 28.

On the first day of the competition, which will be held on April 28-30, free races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams and a rating round took place.

On April 29, the second free race of Formula 1 teams and sprint races of Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place. The main competitions will be held on April 30 and the winners will be determined.

Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will last until April 30. The majority of those who bought tickets for the Grand Prix are citizens of the UK and the Netherlands.

