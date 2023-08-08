Azerbaijan Railways adds more trains on Baku - Agstafa - Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Due to the growing passenger traffic on the Baku-Agstafa-Baku route, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has scheduled additional trains in both directions for August 12–13, 2023, Trend reports.

Trains will depart from Baku Railway Station for Agstafa at 08:25 (GMT+4) and arrive at 17:10 (GMT+4), according to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

Despite the inclusion of additional excursions, trains will continue to depart from Baku to Agstafa at 08:45 and in the opposite way at 18:15.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC trains started transporting people on the aforesaid route on March 18, 2023.