Strong winds cause failure in power supply of railway in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Power outages due to strong winds caused trains to run behind schedule, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC told Trend.

According to the information, due to a technical failure in the power supply as a result of strong winds that began this morning, there are partial deviations in the train schedule in the Sumgayit-Pirshagi-Baku direction.

At the same time, machinists were instructed to reduce the speed limit of trains in some sections due to strong winds in order to safely deliver passengers to their destinations.