Azerbaijan participates in meeting of World Bank and IMF Election group

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

A meeting of the Election group of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started in the capital of Poland – Warsaw city, and Azerbaijan is represented in this Group, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

The meeting, which will continue until July 2, has been organized by the National Bank of Poland and the Ministry of Finance of that country.

The representatives of international financial institutions will hold interactive discussions on current issues, taking into account global and regional perspectives on topics of interest among the member countries of the Electoral group in the framework of the meeting, which is attended by officials of states and governments being members of the IMF and the World Bank.

It is also planned to hold panels on a number of topics in the framework of the meeting.

A number of bilateral meetings are envisaged during the visit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news