Azerbaijan participates in meeting of World Bank and IMF Election group

2 July 2018 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

A meeting of the Election group of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has started in the capital of Poland – Warsaw city, and Azerbaijan is represented in this Group, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement July 2.

Azerbaijan is represented at the meeting by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

The meeting, which will continue until July 2, has been organized by the National Bank of Poland and the Ministry of Finance of that country.

The representatives of international financial institutions will hold interactive discussions on current issues, taking into account global and regional perspectives on topics of interest among the member countries of the Electoral group in the framework of the meeting, which is attended by officials of states and governments being members of the IMF and the World Bank.

It is also planned to hold panels on a number of topics in the framework of the meeting.

A number of bilateral meetings are envisaged during the visit.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan
ICT 11:27
Azerbaijani Armed Forces Relief Fund assets revealed
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:21
Azerbaijan talks possibilities for development of SMEs in country
Economy news 11:11
S. Korean Embassy holds food festival in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 10:38
Google Chrome again increases its market share in Azerbaijan
ICT 10:35
Azerbaijan sees rise in YouTube users’ activity
ICT 09:55
Desktop PC market share down in Azerbaijan
ICT 09:42
Location of first small & medium-sized business house in Azerbaijan revealed
Economy news 07:42
Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues
Politics 1 July 20:53
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 1 July 20:47
Jojug Marjanli hosts ‘Azerbaijan - Russia's only ally in Caucasus’ conference
Politics 1 July 16:44
Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore
Politics 1 July 16:22
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 1 July 16:14
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 1 July 13:26
Armenia has aggressive military doctrine and continues to pursue militaristic policy, Baku says
Politics 1 July 12:53
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 1 July 09:37
Azerbaijani mobile operator now offering free roaming email service
ICT 1 July 07:16